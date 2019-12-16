US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudan Ministers - Treasury Department

The United States has imposed sanctions on two high-level officials of the South Sudanese government for extending the conflict in the country by obstructing the reconciliation process, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on two high-level officials of the South Sudanese government for extending the conflict in the country by obstructing the reconciliation process, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday.

"The designations of Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro and Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Kuol Manyang Juuk are intended to target senior leaders in South Sudan that have perpetuated the conflict for their own personal enrichment, leading to much suffering for the South Sudanese people," the release said.