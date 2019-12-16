US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudanese Ministers - Treasury Department

The United States has imposed sanctions on two high-level officials of the South Sudanese government for their role in extending the conflict in the country by obstructing the reconciliation process, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday

"The designations of Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro and Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Kuol Manyang Juuk are intended to target senior leaders in South Sudan that have perpetuated the conflict for their own personal enrichment, leading to much suffering for the South Sudanese people," the release said.

The Treasury Department said South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar reached an agreement in 2018 that called for forming a national unity government by this May.

However, Lomuro had recruited and organized local militias to carry out attacks against opposition forces in Sudan, the release said, adding that he played a key role in persuading Kiir to oppose signing a peace agreement in 2015, the release said.

In addition, the Treasury Department said Juuk had failed to remove military forces from the areas of conflict as agreed to in the agreement and instigated violence with rival tribes, the release said. Juuk also used Sudan People's Liberation Army troops and weapons to strengthen local fighters fighting the rival tribe, the release said.

Recently, the South Sudanese government and opposition missed a deadline to implement the power-sharing agreement on November 7, however, they agreed to extend the so-called pre-transitional period by 100 days.

For five years, the conflict in South Sudan had pitted supporters of Kiir against those of Machar, with at least 382,900 people killed, according to a recent report by the London school of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine that was commissioned by the State Department and US Institute of Peace.