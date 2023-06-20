UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On 2 South Sudanese Officials For Alleged Sexual Violence - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 08:20 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudanese Officials for Alleged Sexual Violence - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions on South Sudanese officials James Nando and Alfred Futuyo for their alleged involvement in conflict-related sexual violence, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, following the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two South Sudanese individuals involved in conflict-related sexual violence in South Sudan. The two individuals designated today have abused their positions of political and military authority to carry out acts of sexual violence against citizens of South Sudan," the release said.

The US government alleges that Nando, who served as a major-general in the South Sudan People's Defense Forces, did not prevent, discourage or punish troops responsible for sexual violence with respect to women and girls, including for at least 64 instances of rape and sexual slavery between June and September 2021 in Western Equatoria, the release said.

The US government also alleges that forces under the command of Western Equatoria Governor Alfred Futuyo abducted 887 civilians and raped or gang-raped 43 of them as part of numerous attacks in Western Equatoria, the release added.

