US Imposes Sanctions On 2 State-Owned Myanmar Businesses - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:39 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 State-Owned Myanmar Businesses - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on two Myanmar state-owned companies in an attempt to deprive the military leaders of a major source, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on two Myanmar state-owned companies in an attempt to deprive the military leaders of a major source, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday.

"The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN [specially designated nationals] List: MYANMAR TIMBER ENTERPRISE... MYANMAR PEARL ENTERPRISE," the Treasury Department said in a notice.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests met by the deadly violence, resulting in the death of several hundred people.

More Stories From World

