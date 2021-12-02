UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On 20 People In Belarus Including On Lukashenko's Son - Treasury

US Imposes Sanctions on 20 People in Belarus Including on Lukashenko's Son - Treasury

The US government has imposed sanctions on 20 Belarusian citizens, including on Dmitry Lukashenko, the son of President Alexander Lukashenko, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The US government has imposed sanctions on 20 Belarusian citizens, including on Dmitry Lukashenko, the son of President Alexander Lukashenko, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

In addition, the US government also added 12 Belarusian entities and three aircraft to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

