US Imposes Sanctions on 24 Belarusian Individuals, Entities - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The United States imposed sanctions against 24 Belarusian individuals and entities following Russia's military operation in the Donbas, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"As part of the United States' serious and expansive response to Russia's further invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning 24 Belarusian individuals and entities due to Belarus's support for, and facilitation of, the invasion," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.