US Imposes Sanctions On 4 Individuals In Afghanistan - Treasury

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:59 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan - Treasury

The United States has added four Afghan men to its Designated Global Terrorists list, including Ismatullah Khalozai who was designated as a key financial facilitator for the branch of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, the US Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The United States has added four Afghan men to its Designated Global Terrorists list, including Ismatullah Khalozai who was designated as a key financial facilitator for the branch of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Ismatullah Khalozai, an individual who has acted as a financial facilitator for the Islamic State's Khorasan Province (ISIL-Khorasan), active in Afghanistan and commonly referred to as "ISIS-K," Treasury said in a press release.

Three more individuals, Sultan Aziz Azam, Sanaullah Ghafari, Maulawi Rajab, were also added to the Specially Designated Global Terrorists list, the release said.

