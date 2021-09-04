UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on four Iranian citizens linked to their country's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the Treasury Department announced on Friday.

Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Omid Noori, and Kiya Sadeghi have all been added to the US Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, the Treasury Department said.

The FBI has previously accused the four men of participating in an alleged plot to kidnap an Iranian American, Masih Alinejad.

