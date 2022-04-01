UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On 5 North Korean Entities - Treasury Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:32 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on 5 North Korean Entities - Treasury Dept.

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added five North Korean entities to its list of sanctioned actors, the Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added five North Korean entities to its list of sanctioned actors, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

OFAC added the Hapjanggang, Korea Rounsan, Sungnisan, and Unchon Trading Corporations, as well as the Ministry of Rocket Industry, to the Specially Designated Nationals list of sanctioned individuals and entities.

The four trading corporations are linked to the Ministry of Rocket Industry, according to the Treasury Department. The Ministry of Rocket Industry itself is linked to the North Korean Munitions Industry Department.

Related Topics

Industry

Recent Stories

22 professional beggars held during crackdown

22 professional beggars held during crackdown

48 seconds ago
 IGP orders best security arrangements during Ramaz ..

IGP orders best security arrangements during Ramazan

50 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses Gilani's ICA agains ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses Gilani's ICA against chairman senate elections

51 seconds ago
 Trudeau Says Looks Forward to Pope Francis Deliver ..

Trudeau Says Looks Forward to Pope Francis Delivering Apology in Person in Canad ..

53 seconds ago
 SSWMB marks sanitation day

SSWMB marks sanitation day

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner listens to public complaints

Deputy Commissioner listens to public complaints

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.