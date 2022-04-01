US Imposes Sanctions on 5 North Korean Entities - Treasury Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added five North Korean entities to its list of sanctioned actors, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

OFAC added the Hapjanggang, Korea Rounsan, Sungnisan, and Unchon Trading Corporations, as well as the Ministry of Rocket Industry, to the Specially Designated Nationals list of sanctioned individuals and entities.

The four trading corporations are linked to the Ministry of Rocket Industry, according to the Treasury Department. The Ministry of Rocket Industry itself is linked to the North Korean Munitions Industry Department.