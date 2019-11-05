US Imposes Sanctions on 5 Senior Venezuelan Officials - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on five high-level officials in President Nicolas Maduro's government in Venezuela, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) identified five current officials of the Government of Venezuela pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13884, which blocks the property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela and those who have acted or purported to have acted on its behalf," the release said.

The sanctioned individuals include the commander of Venezuela's Strategic Operational Command of the National Armed Forces, Admiral Remigio Ceballos Ichaso and Secretary General of the National Defense Council Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira, among others.