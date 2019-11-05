UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Sanctions On 5 Senior Venezuelan Officials - Treasury Department

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on 5 Senior Venezuelan Officials - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on five high-level officials in President Nicolas Maduro's government in Venezuela, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) identified five current officials of the Government of Venezuela pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13884, which blocks the property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela and those who have acted or purported to have acted on its behalf," the release said.

The sanctioned individuals include the commander of Venezuela's Strategic Operational Command of the National Armed Forces, Admiral Remigio Ceballos Ichaso and Secretary General of the National Defense Council Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira, among others.

Related Topics

United States Venezuela Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

1 hour ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi’s five-year ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Smart Police Station at ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.