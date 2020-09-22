UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Sanctions On 5 Venezuelan Individuals - Treasury Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:30 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on 5 Venezuelan Individuals - Treasury Dept.

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on five Venezuelan individuals, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Tuesday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN [Specially Designated Nationals] List: BENAVIDES RONDON, Williams Jose, BUCARAN PARAGUAN, Chaim Jose, GUTIERREZ PARRA, Jose Bernabe, LUCES OSORIO, Guillermo Antonio, PONENTE PARRA, Miguel Antonio Jose," the notice said.

