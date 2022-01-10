US Imposes Sanctions on 6 Nicaraguan Nationals - Treasury Dept.

The United States has placed six Nicaraguan nationals on its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States has placed six Nicaraguan nationals on its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Monday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List: BARAHONA CASTRO, Rosa Adelina... CALDERON VINDELL, Ramon Humberto,... DELGADO CASTELLON, Celina,... DIAZ FLORES, Nahima Janett... PULIDO ORTIZ, Bayardo de Jesus, RODRIGUEZ RUIZ, Bayardo Ramon," the Treasury Department said.