US Imposes Sanctions on 9 Russian Ministers, Dozens of Other Russian Officials-State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States imposed sanctions on 9 Russian ministers and dozens of other Russian officials, US State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions on 9 Russian ministers and dozens of other Russian officials, US State Department said on Friday.

"The Department is designating the following Ministers of the Russian Federation pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(A) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation," the notice read.

The list of designated officials includes Minister of Far East and Arctic Development Aleksey Chekunkov,� Minister of Science and Higher education Valeriy Falkov,� Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Aleksandr Kozlov, Minister of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations, and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Aleksandr Kurenkov, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin, Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev� and Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov.

"The Department is designating the following individuals pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(A) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation. Russian Federation governors have among their duties the conscription of citizens to fight in Ukraine,' the notice added.