UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On 9 Russian Ministers, Dozens Of Other Russian Officials-State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:18 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on 9 Russian Ministers, Dozens of Other Russian Officials-State Dept.

The United States imposed sanctions on 9 Russian ministers and dozens of other Russian officials, US State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions on 9 Russian ministers and dozens of other Russian officials, US State Department said on Friday.

"The Department is designating the following Ministers of the Russian Federation pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(A) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation," the notice read.

The list of designated officials includes Minister of Far East and Arctic Development Aleksey Chekunkov,� Minister of Science and Higher education Valeriy Falkov,� Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Aleksandr Kozlov, Minister of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations, and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Aleksandr Kurenkov, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Sport Oleg Matytsin, Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev� and Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov.

"The Department is designating the following individuals pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(A) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation. Russian Federation governors have among their duties the conscription of citizens to fight in Ukraine,' the notice added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Russia United States Media Government

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on 11 Russian Banks, 3 Financ ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 11 Russian Banks, 3 Financial Institutions - Treasury

7 minutes ago
 US Treasury Approves Wind-Down Activities with San ..

US Treasury Approves Wind-Down Activities with Sanctioned Russian Banks Until Ma ..

7 minutes ago
 Two killed, 12 injured in cross-firing over land d ..

Two killed, 12 injured in cross-firing over land dispute, in Kasur

4 minutes ago
 Bulgarian envoy inaugurates future "World MUN 2023 ..

Bulgarian envoy inaugurates future "World MUN 2023"

4 minutes ago
 Bizenjo condoles over death of Marree's wife

Bizenjo condoles over death of Marree's wife

4 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Proclamation to Increase Russian Tarif ..

Biden Signs Proclamation to Increase Russian Tariffs Effective April 1 - White H ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.