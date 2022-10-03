UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On Bosnia And Herzegovina Prime Minister - Treasury

The United States sanctioned Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Fadil Novalic on Monday, the Treasury said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The United States sanctioned Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Fadil Novalic on Monday, the Treasury said.

"Novalic was designated today pursuant to E.O. 14033 for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in, actions or policies that undermine democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans," the press release said.

The Treasury also sanctioned another individual, Slobodan Stankovic, and an entity, Integral Inzenjering, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

