UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On Central African Republic Rebel Group Leader Ali Darassa - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:03 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on Central African Republic Rebel Group Leader Ali Darassa - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on Ali Darassa, leader of the Central African Republic (CAR) rebel group Unity for Peace in Central Africa, the US Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on Ali Darassa, leader of the Central African Republic (car) rebel group Unity for Peace in Central Africa, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

Darassa has been added to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Treasury Department sad in a press release.

Related Topics

Africa Car United States Central African Republic Sad

Recent Stories

Majority of Canadians Still Support New COVID-19 M ..

Majority of Canadians Still Support New COVID-19 Measures Though Less Than Befor ..

1 minute ago
 Media persons, scholars call for responsibility wi ..

Media persons, scholars call for responsibility with freedom of expression

1 minute ago
 Moscow, Tbilisi on Opposing Sides as Georgia Wants ..

Moscow, Tbilisi on Opposing Sides as Georgia Wants to Join NATO - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Putin, Biden Disagree on Extremely Important Issue ..

Putin, Biden Disagree on Extremely Important Issues - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 UN-backed court drops genocide charges against ex- ..

UN-backed court drops genocide charges against ex-Khmer Rouge commander

5 minutes ago
 Construction of 3.2 kilometers road from Cheema To ..

Construction of 3.2 kilometers road from Cheema Town to Azam Chowk inaugurated

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.