US Imposes Sanctions on Central African Republic Rebel Group Leader Ali Darassa - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on Ali Darassa, leader of the Central African Republic (car) rebel group Unity for Peace in Central Africa, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

Darassa has been added to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Treasury Department sad in a press release.