US Imposes Sanctions On Chief Of Staff Of Eritrean Defense Forces - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:42 PM

The United States has imposed a number of sanctions on the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces Filipos Woldeyohannes, the US Treasury Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The United States has imposed a number of sanctions on the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces Filipos Woldeyohannes, the US Treasury Department announced on Monday.

Eritrean forces have been accused by Washington of partaking in the fighting in northern Ethiopia and perpetrating human rights abuses against civilians in Tigray.

"The following individual has been added to OFAC's [Office of Foreign Assets Control] SDN [Specially Designated Nationals ] List: WOLDEYOHANNES, Filipos..., Shire, Tigray, Ethiopia; Eritrea; DOB 1955; POB Ts'elot, Asmara, Eritrea; nationality Eritrea; Gender Male (individual) [GLOMAG]," the statement said.

