US Imposes Sanctions On DRC Man Linked To Israeli Businessman Dan Gertler, 12 Entities

The United States has imposed sanctions on an individual from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) who is linked to Trump-era license that exempted Israeli businessman Dan Gertler and 12 entities, the US Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on an individual from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) who is linked to Trump-era license that exempted Israeli businessman Dan Gertler and 12 entities, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Mukonda Mayandu, Alain, Kivu 32 BIS, Salongo, Kintambo, Kinshasa, Kinshasa, Congo, Democratic Republic of the; DOB 09 Feb 1976; nationality Congo, Democratic Republic of the... (Linked To: GERTLER, Dan)," the statement said.

