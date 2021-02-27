UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Sanctions On Ex-Saudi Intelligence Official, Crown Prince's Guards - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Imposes Sanctions on Ex-Saudi Intelligence Official, Crown Prince's Guards - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The United States imposed sanctions on former deputy head of the Saudi intelligence Ahmed al-Asiri and the Rapid Intervention Force, the kingdom's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's elite personal protective detail, the Treasury announced on Friday.

Both designations under the Global Magnitsky Act came after the US released an intelligence report that accused bin Salman of approving the operation to kill Saudi-American dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Al-Asiri was fired from his position of the deputy head of general intelligence over the Khashoggi murder. The US also believes that the team of executioners included seven members of the Rapid Intervention Force, which it describes as a subset of the Saudi Royal Guard which answers only to the Crown Prince, and had directly participated in earlier dissident suppression operations at his direction.

