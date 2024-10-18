US imposes sanctions on firms over Russia drones used on Ukraine

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The United States unveiled sanctions Thursday targeting China-based companies linked to the production of drones that Russia has deployed in its war against Ukraine.

These mark the first US sanctions on Chinese entities "directly developing and producing complete weapons systems in partnership with Russian firms," the US Treasury Department said.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller added: "this was the first time we actually saw a Chinese company manufacturing a weapon itself that then was used on the battlefield by Russia."

"That is why we continue to work with our allies and partners around the world to make clear to China that this practice is unacceptable and they need to take steps to counter it," he added.

China and Russia have drawn closer since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Beijing maintains that it is neutral on the conflict, but Western governments including the US argue that China's diplomatic and economic support helps to sustain Moscow's war of aggression.

Beijing hit back against the measures Friday, saying it "firmly opposes the United States' illegal unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies and absolutely does not accept the its groundless accusations and pressure".

"China has never provided lethal weapons to any party in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, strictly controls the export of dual-use items including drones, and opposes the use of civilian drones for military purposes," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and citizens," Mao said at a regular press conference.

- Drones developed in China -

The Treasury Department's latest action took aim at three companies -- two in China and one in Russia -- alongside a Russian national over their involvement in developing and making Russia's Garpiya series long-range attack drone.

The department said the drone is "designed and developed by" China-based experts, and produced at Chinese factories in collaboration with Russian defense firms.

They are then transferred to Russia for use against Ukraine.

"Russia increasingly relies on the expertise of foreign professionals and the import of sophisticated technologies to sustain its weapons program and advance its military campaign against Ukraine," said Treasury Acting Under Secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Bradley Smith.

The two China-based companies are Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co and Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co.

A man who answered a call to a number registered with Limbach on Friday said there were "problems with the phone signal" when an AFP journalist identified himself, before hanging up and not responding to further calls or messages.

Redlepus did not respond to phone calls or emails from AFP.

Also targeted under the sanctions were Russia-based Limited Liability Company Trading House Vector and Artem Mikhailovich Yamshchikov.

Previous US sanctions have hit Chinese entities providing components to Russian firms -- with these parts subsequently going into weapons.

bys-mjw/oho/rsc