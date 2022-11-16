UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On Firms Producing, Transferring Iranian Drones To Russia - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Imposes Sanctions on Firms Producing, Transferring Iranian Drones to Russia - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States has imposed new sanctions on firms that produce and facilitate the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for use in the special military operation in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning firms involved in the production or ongoing transfer to Russia of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which Russia has used in devastating attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," the statement said.

OFAC designated three entities - Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, Success Aviation Services FZC and Jet Global DMCC - for their role in producing and facilitating the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia, the statement said.

OFAC also designated two individuals - Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov for their role in the transfer of drones, the statement added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles United States

Recent Stories

US wholesale price inflation slows in October

US wholesale price inflation slows in October

9 minutes ago
 Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to C ..

Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to Concede Race One Week After Ele ..

9 minutes ago
 IAEA Governors to Press Iran About Uranium Traces ..

IAEA Governors to Press Iran About Uranium Traces at Undeclared Sites

12 minutes ago
 Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Terri ..

Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Territory of Poland, Killing Two

12 minutes ago
 Coalition partners adopted constitutional procedur ..

Coalition partners adopted constitutional procedure for removal of IK: Minister

24 minutes ago
 Indian Delegation Played Important Role in Draftin ..

Indian Delegation Played Important Role in Drafting G20 Final Joint Declaration ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.