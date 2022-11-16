US Imposes Sanctions on Firms Producing, Transferring Iranian Drones to Russia - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The United States has imposed new sanctions on firms that produce and facilitate the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia for use in the special military operation in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning firms involved in the production or ongoing transfer to Russia of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which Russia has used in devastating attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," the statement said.

OFAC designated three entities - Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, Success Aviation Services FZC and Jet Global DMCC - for their role in producing and facilitating the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia, the statement said.

OFAC also designated two individuals - Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov for their role in the transfer of drones, the statement added.