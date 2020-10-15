UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Sanctions On Hong Kong's Chief Executive, 9 Others - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Imposes Sanctions on Hong Kong's Chief Executive, 9 Others - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The United States imposed sanctions against the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative region Carrie Lam and nine other officials, U Department of Treasury said on Wednesday.

The list of designated individuals includes the Secretary General of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, the secretaries of justice, security, constitutional and Mainland affairs, the police commissioner and other officials.

Related Topics

Police Hong Kong United States

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

57 minutes ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

49 minutes ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

49 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan urge 'joint efforts' to end Karabak ..

49 minutes ago

World Bank Proposes $25Bln COVID-19 Emergency Pack ..

52 minutes ago

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.