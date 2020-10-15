WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The United States imposed sanctions against the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative region Carrie Lam and nine other officials, U Department of Treasury said on Wednesday.

The list of designated individuals includes the Secretary General of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, the secretaries of justice, security, constitutional and Mainland affairs, the police commissioner and other officials.