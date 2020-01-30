The United States has imposed sanctions on the President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi, the US Treasury said in a notice on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on the President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi, the US Treasury said in a notice on Thursday.

"The following individual has been added to OFAC's SDN [Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals] List: SALEHI, Ali Akbar, Iran," the notice said.