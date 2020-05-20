(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and several law enforcement officials and prisons over alleged human rights abuses, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against Iran's Interior Minister for his role in serious human rights abuses against Iranians, as well as seven senior officials of Iran's Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) and a provincial commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)," the statement said.

A separate notice on the Treasury Department's website also indicated that new US sanctions were imposed on the Great Tehran Penitentiary and the Qarchak Prison.