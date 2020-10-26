UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Sanctions On Iran's Ministry Of Petroleum, Oil Minister, Others - Treasury

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Petroleum, Oil Minister, Others - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Petroleum and Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, as well as 10 other entities, seven individuals and two vessels, the Department of Treasury said on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), and the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, a counterterrorism authority, for their financial support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)," the statement said.

