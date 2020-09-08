UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Sanctions On Lebanese Politician Ali Hassan Khalil - Treasury Department

US Imposes Sanctions on Lebanese Politician Ali Hassan Khalil - Treasury Department

The United States has imposed counter-terrorism sanctions on Lebanese politician and member of Parliament Ali Hassan Khalil, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The United States has imposed counter-terrorism sanctions on Lebanese politician and member of Parliament Ali Hassan Khalil, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Tuesday.

OFAC also imposed counter-terrorism sanctions on Lebanese national Yusuf Finyanus.

