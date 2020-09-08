US Imposes Sanctions On Lebanese Politician Ali Hassan Khalil - Treasury Department
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:46 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The United States has imposed counter-terrorism sanctions on Lebanese politician and member of Parliament Ali Hassan Khalil, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Tuesday.
OFAC also imposed counter-terrorism sanctions on Lebanese national Yusuf Finyanus.