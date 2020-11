US Imposes Sanctions on Lebanese Politician Gebran Bassil - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned Lebanese Politician Gebran Bassil, according to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) updated list released on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The United States has sanctioned Lebanese Politician Gebran Bassil, according to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) updated list released on Friday.

Bassil is the leader of Lebanon's Christian Party and is also son-in-law of Lebanese President Michel Aoun.