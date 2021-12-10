UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:53 PM

The United States has sanctioned the Myanmar Directorate of Defense Industries, the US Treasury Department announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States has sanctioned the Myanmar Directorate of Defense Industries, the US Treasury Department announced on Friday.

The Treasury Department said that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) placed the Myanmar Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense Industries on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Southeast Asia this week, where he is expected to discuss the situation in Myanmar with regional leaders.

