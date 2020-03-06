UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Sanctions On Nicaragua National Police - Treasury Department

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Imposes Sanctions on Nicaragua National Police - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on Nicaragua's national police and on three senior officials that are part of the force, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement on Thursday.

The three individuals sanctioned by the Treasury Department include Nicaraguan Police Chief Luis Alberto Perez Olivas, Chief of the Department of Special Operations Justo Pastor Urbina and Police Commissioner Juan Valle.

