US Imposes Sanctions On Nicaraguan President's Son Murillo Ortega - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on Nicaraguan President's Son Murillo Ortega - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's son Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo and another individual for allegedly distributing government propaganda and participating in money laundering, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo, son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega; Jose Jorge Mojica Mejia; and two companies they use in an effort to distribute regime propaganda and launder money," the release said.

More Stories From World

