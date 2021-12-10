UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On North Korea's Central Public Prosecutors Office - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:08 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions on North Korea's Central Public Prosecutors Office, the US Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on North Korea's Central Public Prosecutors Office, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"The following entities have been added to OFAC's (Office of Foreign Assets Control) SDN List: CENTRAL PUBLIC PROSECUTORS OFFICE, Korea, North," the Treasury Department said.

