UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On Omani Broker Allegedly Smuggling Iranian Oil - Treasury

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:09 PM

US Imposes Sanctions On Omani Broker Allegedly Smuggling Iranian Oil - Treasury

The United States imposed sanctions against Omani broker Mahmood Rashid Amur Al Habsi, other individuals and businesses for their alleged role in smuggling oil from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United States imposed sanctions against Omani broker Mahmood Rashid Amur Al Habsi, other individuals and businesses for their alleged role in smuggling oil from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating individuals and businesses involved in an international oil smuggling network that supports Iran's IRGC-QF," the statement read. "OFAC's action targets a foreign broker, Mahmood Rashid Amur Al Habsi, who has partnered with senior IRGC-QF officials and used several companies to facilitate shipments of Iranian oil to foreign customers, including buyers in East Asia.

"

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that Al Habsi used several companies in different countries.

"Two of these companies are based in Oman and one is registered in Liberia. The broker also controls a company in Romania. The broker and those companies are being sanctioned pursuant to Executive Order 13224," the statement read.

Related Topics

Iran Company Oman Oil Liberia Rashid Romania United States From Asia

Recent Stories

China provided about 800 mln doses of COVID-19 vac ..

China provided about 800 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to world: Vice FM

54 seconds ago
 Senate body for amendment in Port Qasim Authority ..

Senate body for amendment in Port Qasim Authority Bill, 2021

56 seconds ago
 Pakistan relaxes visa policy for stranded journali ..

Pakistan relaxes visa policy for stranded journalists, media workers in Afghanis ..

59 seconds ago
 Russian Hermitage Museum Accuses Rammstein Vocalis ..

Russian Hermitage Museum Accuses Rammstein Vocalist of Copyright Violation

1 minute ago
 All attached departments of Parliamentary Affairs' ..

All attached departments of Parliamentary Affairs' Ministry to be digitalized: B ..

5 minutes ago
 Public hearings vital part of EIA process: EPA DG

Public hearings vital part of EIA process: EPA DG

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.