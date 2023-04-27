US Imposes Sanctions on Russia, Iran for 'Wrongful Detention' of Americans - Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Biden administration is imposing the first batch of sanctions on Russia and Iran for "wrongful detention" of American nationals abroad, US administration officials said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Biden administration is imposing the first batch of sanctions on Russia and Iran for "wrongful detention" of American nationals abroad, US administration officials said on Thursday.

"Today, we are announcing the first set of sanctions under this executive order against actors in Russia and Iran that have previously or are currently holding hostage or wrongfully detaining Americans.

These actors in Russia and Iran have tried to use Americans for political leverage or to seek concessions from the United States," the officials said during a press briefing.

The US officials underscored that this is the first tranche of measures against actors in the two countries, with more sanctions to come in response to "wrongful detentions" of US citizens.