US Imposes Sanctions on Russian Industry, Trade Minister Manturov - Treasury

The United States on Thursday designated Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as part of a new round of sanctions on Russian companies and officials, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) said in a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States on Thursday designated Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as part of a new round of sanctions on Russian companies and officials, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) said in a release.

In November, the United Kingdom added Manturov to its list of sanctioned individuals for being responsible for overseeing the Russian weapons industry and equipping mobilized troops amid the special military operation in Ukraine.