UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On Russian Industry, Trade Minister Manturov - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 09:14 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on Russian Industry, Trade Minister Manturov - Treasury

The United States on Thursday designated Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as part of a new round of sanctions on Russian companies and officials, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) said in a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States on Thursday designated Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as part of a new round of sanctions on Russian companies and officials, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) said in a release.

In November, the United Kingdom added Manturov to its list of sanctioned individuals for being responsible for overseeing the Russian weapons industry and equipping mobilized troops amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United Kingdom United States November Industry

Recent Stories

UAE GBC explores stronger cooperation with Women’s Forum of Parliamentary Asse ..

1 second ago
 US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 531 Members of Rus ..

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 531 Members of Russian Military - State Dept.

52 seconds ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Vladimir Potanin and His C ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Vladimir Potanin and His Companies - State Dept.

54 seconds ago
 Dubai Land Department issues 9,047 permits and 6,4 ..

Dubai Land Department issues 9,047 permits and 6,479 licences in 2022

15 minutes ago
 Chinese Scientists Develop Technology to Store mRN ..

Chinese Scientists Develop Technology to Store mRNA Vaccines at Room Temperature ..

55 seconds ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Tatarstan President Minnik ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Tatarstan President Minnikhanov, His Wife - Treasury

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.