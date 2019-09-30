UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Sanctions On Russian Nationals Over Alleged Election Meddling - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:15 PM

The United States has imposed new sanctions on Russian individuals who it claims tried to meddle in the 2018 US midterm election, the Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The United States has imposed new sanctions on Russian individuals who it claims tried to meddle in the 2018 US midterm election, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Today, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against Russian actors that attempted to influence the 2018 US midterm elections, though there was no indication that foreign actors were able to compromise election infrastructure that would have prevented voting, changed vote counts, or disrupted the tallying of votes," the Treasury said.

The Treasury said its new sanctions aim to step up pressure on Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who it designated previously over allegations of election meddling.

