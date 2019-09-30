US Imposes Sanctions on Russian Nationals Over Alleged 2018 Election Meddling - Treasury

The United States imposed new sanctions on Russian individuals including businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin over allegations of attempted meddling in the 2018 US midterm election, the Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The United States imposed new sanctions on Russian individuals including businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin over allegations of attempted meddling in the 2018 US midterm election , the Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Today, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against Russian actors that attempted to influence the 2018 US midterm elections, though there was no indication that foreign actors were able to compromise election infrastructure that would have prevented voting, changed vote counts, or disrupted the tallying of votes," the Treasury said.

Treasury said its new sanctions aim to step up pressure on Prigozhin, who was previously sanctioned over allegations of election meddling in 2016.

Last year, Prigozhin again sought to use the internet Research Agency - an organization he finances - to post fake articles by fictitious people to not only influence the 2918 election outcome, but also to undermine faith in American democratic institutions, the Treasury alleged in a press release.

The latest sanctions targeted Prighozhin's private planes, his yacht, and companies that he owns or controls, the release said.

In addition Treasury announced sanctions against six members of the Internet Research Agency - Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly Aslanov, Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, Vadim Vladimirovich Podkopaev, Vladimir Dmitriyevich Venkov, Igor Vladimirovich Nesterov, and Denis Igorevich Kuzmin.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any attempts to meddle in either 2016 and 2018 US elections. Russian officials say the charges were invented to explain the loss of the Democratic candidate in the 2016 vote.