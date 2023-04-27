The United States is imposing sanctions on Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for its alleged role in the wrongful detention of US nationals abroad, Biden administration officials said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United States is imposing sanctions on Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for its alleged role in the wrongful detention of US nationals abroad, Biden administration officials said on Thursday.

"We will be announcing sanctions today against Russia's Federal Security Service, often known as the FSB, for being responsible for or complicit in, directly or indirectly engaged in, or responsible for ordering, controlling or otherwise directing the wrongful detention of US national abroad. The FSB has repeatedly been involved in the arrest, investigation, and detention of US Nationals wrongfully detained in Russia," the officials said during a press briefing.

The officials said work on a new sanctions package was "well underway" before the Russian authorities detained Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich last month on charges of espionage.