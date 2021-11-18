UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On Senior Houthi Military Officer Alshaer - Treasury

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Houthi Military Officer Alshaer - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer who was allegedly overseeing confiscation of property worth $100 million from the Islamic rebel movement's opponents in Yemen in 2019 amid the war there, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating senior Houthi military officer Saleh Mesfer Alshaer, commander of the Houthi-controlled military logistics support organization," the release said. "Alshaer has overseen the Houthis' seizure of property in Yemen valued at greater than 100 million Dollars, using a variety of unlawful tactics, including extortion."

