WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on a Colombian-born Lebanese national who is accused of playing a key role in the 1994 AMIA bombing in Argentina , the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it added Salman Raouf Salman to its specially designated nationals list.