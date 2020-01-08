UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Sanctions On South Sudan Vice President Over Alleged Rights Abuses - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:29 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President Over Alleged Rights Abuses - Pompeo

The US Treasury Department sanctioned South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai for allegedly killing two human rights workers and exacerbating the nation's civil war, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The US Treasury Department sanctioned South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai for allegedly killing two human rights workers and exacerbating the nation's civil war, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"Deng was sanctioned for his involvement in the disappearance and reported deaths of two human rights activists in 2017. Deng has acted on South Sudanese President Salva Kiir's behalf to divide and sow distrust, extend the conflict in South Sudan, and impede the reconciliation and peace process," Pompeo said in a statement.

Deng was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets human rights abusers by freezing their US controlled assets and prohibiting most business dealings with Americans.

The nation has twice extended the deadline to form a national unity government since 2018. Treasury said there have been no concrete steps to create the security conditions conducive to implementing a peace deal since the latest extension in November.

South Sudan's six year civil war erupted two years after the country gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Since then, multiple peace agreements have been signed and later abandoned, resulting in a conflict that has killed an estimated 400,000 people and forced millions into internal exile.

Related Topics

Business Independence Sudan November 2017 2018 From Government Unity Foods Limited Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

2 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

2 minutes ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body asks for regularization of WWB employe ..

7 minutes ago

Six street criminals arrested in Karachi

7 minutes ago

NAB Rawalpindi filed 30 references, recovered Rs 6 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.