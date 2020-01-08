US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President Over Alleged Rights Abuses - Pompeo

The US Treasury Department sanctioned South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai for allegedly killing two human rights workers and exacerbating the nation's civil war, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday

"Deng was sanctioned for his involvement in the disappearance and reported deaths of two human rights activists in 2017. Deng has acted on South Sudanese President Salva Kiir's behalf to divide and sow distrust, extend the conflict in South Sudan, and impede the reconciliation and peace process," Pompeo said in a statement.

Deng was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets human rights abusers by freezing their US controlled assets and prohibiting most business dealings with Americans.

The nation has twice extended the deadline to form a national unity government since 2018. Treasury said there have been no concrete steps to create the security conditions conducive to implementing a peace deal since the latest extension in November.

South Sudan's six year civil war erupted two years after the country gained independence from Sudan in 2011. Since then, multiple peace agreements have been signed and later abandoned, resulting in a conflict that has killed an estimated 400,000 people and forced millions into internal exile.