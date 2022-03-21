UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On Sudan's Central Reserve Police - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 07:46 PM

The United States has introduced sanctions against Sudan's central reserve police, the Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The United States has introduced sanctions against Sudan's central reserve police, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN (Specially Designated Nationals) List: CENTRAL RESERVE POLICE (a.k.a. ABU TIRA; a.k.a. CENTRAL POLICE RESERVE; a.k.a. CENTRAL RESERVE FORCES; a.k.a. EL ITTIHAD EL MARKAZI), Sudan," the statement read.

More Stories From World

>