US Imposes Sanctions On Syrian Defense Minister - Treasury Dept.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The following individual has been added to OFAC's SDN List: AYOUB, Ali Abdullah," the statement said.

