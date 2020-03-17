US Imposes Sanctions on Syrian Defense Minister - Treasury Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The following individual has been added to OFAC's SDN List: AYOUB, Ali Abdullah," the statement said.