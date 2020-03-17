US Imposes Sanctions On Syrian Defense Minister - Treasury Dept.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:10 PM
The United States has imposed sanctions on Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Tuesday
"The following individual has been added to OFAC's SDN List: AYOUB, Ali Abdullah," the statement said.