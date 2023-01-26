US Imposes Sanctions on Tatarstan President Minnikhanov, His Wife - Treasury

The latest round of United States sanctions against Russia has targeted Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) said in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The latest round of United States sanctions against Russia has targeted Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) said in a release on Thursday.

Minnikhanov is chairman of the board of US-designated Tupolev Public Joint Stock Company, which produces strategic bombers for Russia's armed forces, the release said.

In addition, the United States has also sanctioned Minnikhanov's wife, Gulsina Minnikhanova, the release added.