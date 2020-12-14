US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, 4 Officials - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Ismail Demir as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 system, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

All the designated individuals, including Mustafa Deniz, Serhat Gencoglu and Faruk Yigit are related to Presidency of Defense Industries, the statement said.

"Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on the Republic of Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) pursuant to Section 231 of the CAATSA for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport, Russia's main arms export entity, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a separate statement.