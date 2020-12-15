US Imposes Sanctions on Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, 4 Officials - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Ismail Demir as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 system, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

All the designated individuals, including Mustafa Deniz, Serhat Gencoglu and Faruk Yigit are related to Presidency of Defense Industries, the statement said.

"Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on the Republic of Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) pursuant to Section 231 of the CAATSA for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport, Russia's main arms export entity, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a separate statement.

The United States has made it clear to Turkey at the highest level that acquiring the S-400 from Russia would endanger US military technologies and personnel, while providing substantial funds to Russia, Pompeo said.

"Turkey nevertheless decided to move ahead with the procurement and testing of the S-400, despite the availability of alternative, NATO-interoperable systems to meet its defense requirements," Pompeo said.

"This decision resulted in Turkey's suspension and pending removal from the global F-35 Joint Strike Fighter partnership."

Pompeo pointed out that the United States is sending a clear signal about its commitment to fully implement US law and to remain intolerant to significant transactions with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors.

The US secretary of state urged Turkey to immediately resolve what he called is a "S-400 problem" in coordination with the United States.

Turkey opted to purchase the S-400 from Russia in 2017 after negotiations to acquire the US Patriot system broke down due to disagreements between the two countries over technology transfers.

The US responded to the delivery of the first batch of S-400 batteries by removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program on the grounds that Russia could use the air defense system to gather information on the advanced capabilities of the US aircraft.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that US sanctions against his country over its purchase of S-400 show the United States' disrespect toward an important NATO ally.

Pompeo noted in his statement that the United States continues to consider Turkey to be an important ally.