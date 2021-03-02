UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Sanctions On Two Yemen Huthi Commanders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 09:04 PM

US imposes sanctions on two Yemen Huthi commanders

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two commanders of Yemen's Huthi rebels, blaming them for attacks amid Washington's efforts to stop the devastating war

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two commanders of Yemen's Huthi rebels, blaming them for attacks amid Washington's efforts to stop the devastating war.

The sanctions against the Huthis' naval and air force chiefs, Mansur Al-Saadi and Ahmad Ali Ahsan al-Hamzi, come after President Joe Biden lifted a broader designation of the rebels as a terrorist group due to concerns of aid groups.

