US Imposes Sanctions On Vladimir Potanin And His Companies - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 09:14 PM

The United States has targeted Vladimir Potanin and his companies in its latest round of sanctions, the US state Department announced on Thursday

"Vladimir Olegovich Potanin, one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs, was designated alongside members of his network on December 15, 2022. Today, we are designating four additional entities in Potanin's network," the Fact Sheet said. "MK INTERROS INVEST is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Potanin, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C).

MK Interros Invest is a holding company used by Potanin to control his minority stake in Norilsk Nickel."

The other three sanctioned companies of Potanin are WHITELEAVE HOLDINGS LIMITED (WHITELEAVE), SALTCLIFF TRADING LIMITED (SALTCLIFF) and INTERNATIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY INTERROS CAPITAL (INTERROS CAPITAL), according to the State Department.

