US Imposes Sanctions On Xinjiang Production And Construction Corps - Treasury

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:38 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions against the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and two Chinese nationals connected to it under the Global Magnitsky Act, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on it website on Friday

The Treasury Department said the two Chinese nationals connected to XPCC that it listed are Jiarui Peng and Jinlong Sun.

The Treasury Department said the two Chinese nationals connected to XPCC that it listed are Jiarui Peng and Jinlong Sun.

