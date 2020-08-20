The United States has imposed new Syria-related sanctions on six individuals including President Bashar Assad's press officer Luna al-Shibli, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States has imposed new Syria-related sanctions on six individuals including President Bashar Assad's press officer Luna al-Shibli, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List," the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said. Along with Shibli, the targeted individuals include Mohamad Ammar Saati bin Mohamad Nawzad