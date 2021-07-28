UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Syria-Related Sanctions On 8 Individuals, 10 Entities - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:46 PM

US Imposes Syria-Related Sanctions on 8 Individuals, 10 Entities - Treasury

The US Department of Treasury has unveiled a number of fresh Syria-related sanctions targeting prisons and individuals involved in alleged rights abuses, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The US Department of Treasury has unveiled a number of fresh Syria-related sanctions targeting prisons and individuals involved in alleged rights abuses, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Eight individuals and 10 entities, including branches of the Syrian general and military intelligence, have been blacklisted by the Treasury, according to a notice on its website.

Related Topics

Syria

Recent Stories

Pakistan send West Indies to bat in first T20

58 seconds ago

Ring road scam: Court sent accused to jail on judi ..

59 seconds ago

City police reviews arrangements for Muharram ul H ..

1 minute ago

Provincial govt to construct sports facilities for ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court dismisses appeal seeking service res ..

7 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps for promoting interfait ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.