US Imposes Syria-Related Sanctions on 8 Individuals, 10 Entities - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The US Department of Treasury has unveiled a number of fresh Syria-related sanctions targeting prisons and individuals involved in alleged rights abuses, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Eight individuals and 10 entities, including branches of the Syrian general and military intelligence, have been blacklisted by the Treasury, according to a notice on its website.