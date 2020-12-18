US Imposes Venezuela-Related Sanctions Against 1 Company, 2 Persons - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The United States has imposed Venezuela-related sanctions against Ex-CLE Soluciones Biometricas and two individuals linked to the company, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Friday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List: MACHADO REQUENA, Marcos Javier, Caracas... SAN AGUSTIN, Guillermo Carlos," the statement said. "The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List: EX-CLE SOLUCIONES BIOMETRICAS C.A."